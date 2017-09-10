Jim Carrey Blows The Mind Of A Fashion Reporter With An Existentially Nihilistic Red Carpet Rant

#Jim Carrey
09.10.17 21 mins ago

It’s gotta be difficult to recover from a red carpet interview that starts with a reporter asking you if you’re wandering the streets, but Jim Carrey soldiered on by stating that he came to New York Fashion Week in an attempt to discover “to find the most meaningless thing he could come to.” Carrey kept the ball rolling by turning the table on the E! News reporter by looking directly into her soul and saying: “you have to admit it’s completely meaningless,” which she responded to the funnyman and sometimes drama-man with “they say we’re celebrating icons.”

His response was curt.

“Celebrating icons, boy that’s just the lowest-aiming possibility we could come up with. It’s like, ‘icons.’ Do you believe in icons? I believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist,” Carrey stated in a bit of metaphysical solipsism. The reporter doubles down by stating that Carrey himself is an icon and an artist, but he rejects that notion with a grunt and possible Elvis impression.

Her reaction? A brief awkward moment and a glance to the camera.

E!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jim Carrey
TAGSJIM CARREYNihilism

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP