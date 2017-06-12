Jimmy Carter Proves Flying Can Still Be A Delight With His Handshake Parade

06.11.17 16 mins ago

2017 hasn’t been kind to airlines. A potpourri of headline-making incidents has plagued everyone from United Airlines, who to bloodied up a doctor by forcibly removing him from a flight, to American Airlines, who allegedly hit a woman with a stroller. PR professionals and corporate lawyers have been working overtime to keep the image of airlines at least acceptable in the public eye, even going so far as to pander to that guy who’s getting unlimited Wendy’s nuggets. Weird times.

Little did the airlines know, they could just bring aboard a surviving United States President and have him shake a few hundred hands to the delight of every passenger on board. In a year full of crazy and downright weird events happening in airlines across the country, finally, we have Jimmy Carter, the president we need and deserve. The man is a handshaking machine. Everyone loves it.

Around The Web

TAGSAIRLINEShandshakesJIMMY CARTER

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 4 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP