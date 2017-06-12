Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

2017 hasn’t been kind to airlines. A potpourri of headline-making incidents has plagued everyone from United Airlines, who to bloodied up a doctor by forcibly removing him from a flight, to American Airlines, who allegedly hit a woman with a stroller. PR professionals and corporate lawyers have been working overtime to keep the image of airlines at least acceptable in the public eye, even going so far as to pander to that guy who’s getting unlimited Wendy’s nuggets. Weird times.

Little did the airlines know, they could just bring aboard a surviving United States President and have him shake a few hundred hands to the delight of every passenger on board. In a year full of crazy and downright weird events happening in airlines across the country, finally, we have Jimmy Carter, the president we need and deserve. The man is a handshaking machine. Everyone loves it.

If there's one today has made me certain of, it's that Americans are really missing warmth and humility in the Oval Office rn. #JimmyCarter — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 11, 2017