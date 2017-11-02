Jimmy Kimmel And Channing Tatum Tell Their Daughters They Ate All Their Halloween Candy

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Channing Tatum #Halloween #Jimmy Kimmel
11.02.17

As is yearly tradition, Jimmy Kimmel put out a call for parents to tell their children they ate all their Halloween candy, and then film the ensuing madness. The usual compilation will probably air sometime next week, but in the meantime — just to let us know he’s a good sport, too — Kimmel himself tricked his own daughter into thinking he ate her Halloween candy. Likewise, so did Channing Tatum, who was manning Jimmy Kimmel Live as part of a revolving lineup of guest hosts this week.

Kimmel’s adorable three-year-old daughter Jane took it … pretty well, all things considered, when she discovered that all that was left in her Halloween bag was a roll of Smarties and an empty Skittles bag, the greatest insult of all. In fact, she seemed much more interested at hearing the timer go off for the waffle maker go off. It was only after some prompting from her dad that she admitted that she was “sad,” but ultimately it was okay. Maybe he can try again in three years with his son Billy?

