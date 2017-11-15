Trump Supporters Tell Jimmy Kimmel Why They Think Hillary Clinton Should Be Impeached

#Hillary Clinton #Jimmy Kimmel Live #Jimmy Kimmel
News & Culture Writer
11.15.17 5 Comments

Donald Trump is the President of the United States. He won the 2016 presidential election — albeit not the popular vote — squarely, if not fairly. This is an undisputed fact. Yet for some reason, even though it’s now been more than a year since Trump was elected, all conservatives can talk about is Hillary, Hillary, Hillary. Although Hillary Clinton readily admits her refusal to “just go away,” the fact that her name remains a talking point on Fox News would make you think she was the one who won the presidency. As such, Jimmy Kimmel sent a man out on the street to ask Trump supporters: why should Hillary Clinton be impeached?

Now keep in mind, Hillary does not have a job, president or otherwise, to be impeached from. But that didn’t stop some of her boldest and brightest critics from answering the question with aplomb. Like the first gentleman who answered, “Yes, definitely. For what she’s done, the way that she’s kind of, more or less, with the Russian deal and all that stuff going on, she should definitely be out.” Or the lady who admitted that she’s “not a political person at all,” but knows enough that Hillary Clinton is a bigger threat to America than climate change or guns, but is about on par with ISIS. Good to know!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGShillary clintonjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel live

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP