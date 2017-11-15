Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Trump is the President of the United States. He won the 2016 presidential election — albeit not the popular vote — squarely, if not fairly. This is an undisputed fact. Yet for some reason, even though it’s now been more than a year since Trump was elected, all conservatives can talk about is Hillary, Hillary, Hillary. Although Hillary Clinton readily admits her refusal to “just go away,” the fact that her name remains a talking point on Fox News would make you think she was the one who won the presidency. As such, Jimmy Kimmel sent a man out on the street to ask Trump supporters: why should Hillary Clinton be impeached?

Now keep in mind, Hillary does not have a job, president or otherwise, to be impeached from. But that didn’t stop some of her boldest and brightest critics from answering the question with aplomb. Like the first gentleman who answered, “Yes, definitely. For what she’s done, the way that she’s kind of, more or less, with the Russian deal and all that stuff going on, she should definitely be out.” Or the lady who admitted that she’s “not a political person at all,” but knows enough that Hillary Clinton is a bigger threat to America than climate change or guns, but is about on par with ISIS. Good to know!