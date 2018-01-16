Jimmy Kimmel Gets People To Weigh In On The ‘Feud’ Between Donald Trump And Martin Luther King Jr.

Being that yesterday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day — not to mention, Donald Trump’s first in office — Jimmy Kimmel found it the perfect occasion to dust off his always-reliable “Lie Witness News” segment to ask people on the street whose side they were in on the Trump and Dr. King Twitter war. Yes, of course, as most of us know, King has been dead for 50 years now, but to state that at face value would be seriously underestimating the gullibility of the American public.

When asked about the “big Twitter war” between Trump and Dr. King, and why the two don’t get along, one young woman responded, “Well, it seems like Donald Trump isn’t really into … African Americans, we’ll say, obviously.” Which, despite the obvious inaccuracy of the question, isn’t a totally unfair answer! Another woman asked whether or not it was wrong for Dr. King to call Trump a “fish-eyed fool jive turkey,” replied, “No, not if it’s true.” Presented with a followup of what people are saying about the jab, the same woman answered, “That it’s true.”

And that doesn’t even get into the Celebrity Apprentice line of questioning, which involves some fairly creative fiction about Martin Luther King Jr. fighting with Poison frontman Bret Michaels over selling frozen yogurt. Incredible.

