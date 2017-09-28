Jimmy Kimmel Asks People On The Street Whether Or Not They’re Carrying A Condom

Did you know: STDs are on the rise? It’s true! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over two million cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia were reported in 2016; the highest number of sexually transmitted diseases ever in a calendar year. The most obvious takeaway here is that people clearly don’t seem to be using condoms as much anymore, so on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a “Pedestrian Question” segment to asking random people on Hollywood Boulevard: “Are you carrying a condom?”

Without knowing how many overall people they interviewed, it seemed like they actually managed to find a good mix of people carrying condoms and those not carrying them. After coming up short on the first two dudes questioned (the second claiming he was in Los Angeles for “abstinence and purity and sunshine”), they surveyed a recent Philly expat (represent!) and a German tourist who both proudly pulled rubbers out of their wallets. You can consider the latter an example of yet another of the countless things The Simpsons got right.

Finally, they interviewed a strangely familiar looking “Al from Los Angeles” who regrettably admittedly that he likewise was not carrying a condom on him. Being that it is pretty “weird” out there, practicing safe sex is advice we can all benefit from.

