ABC NEWS

On Wednesday, Steve Bannon’s play-thing Donald Trump announced (unbeknownst to Defense Department officials) on Twitter that he was banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts,” the president tweeted, “please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

While everyone from John Kerry to Caitlyn Jenner to Lady Gaga reacted with horror to the news, Tomi Lahren was celebrating the ban. The political commentator and noted Trump supporter, who recently scored a new gig at Great America Alliance after being fired from The Blaze for her pro-choice views, tweeted, “Pres Trump dedicated to putting radical Muslims in graves whereas Pres Obama was dedicated to putting men in the ladies room.”

That’s when J.K. Rowling decided to weigh in.

Truly, whom amongst us can forget Trump ordering the killing of bin Laden? Or Obama bragging about barging in on naked beauty contestants? pic.twitter.com/1veorstvA0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 27, 2017

“Truly, whom amongst us can forget Trump ordering the killing of bin Laden?” the Harry Potter author wrote. “Or Obama bragging about barging in on naked beauty contestants?” Call Tomi “Toyota Lasagna,” because she’s been cooked.

But Rowling wasn’t done with Trump.

Well, kudos to Aesop. It turns out 'The Frogs Who Desired a King' wasn't a fable, it was an actual bloody prediction. pic.twitter.com/tIwOuSdtQD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 26, 2017

(Via Twitter)