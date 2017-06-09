J.K. Rowling Slams So-Called ‘Feminist Allies’ Who Call Women ‘Whores’

J.K. Rowling might have made herself a household name with the Harry Potter series, but her other talent it being straight fire on social media. The author uses her fame to roast everyone from Piers Morgan and Donald Trump to random trolls. Rowling’s politics lean towards the liberal, she believes in equality and inclusion and she will broker nonsense from no one.

She’s basically Hermione Granger all grown up and with a Twitter account.

Rowling doesn’t even need to name names in order to drag people who get in her way. Case in point: This fantastic rant about “fake male allies.” In case you haven’t been keeping up with current events, British Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election to bolster support for her agenda leading up to Brexit. It…didn’t work out the way she wanted it to and now some folks are call for her to step down. Like any politician, May has her supporters and detractors. But when a nameless gentleman who J.K. Rowling considered a friend went for the old “insult a woman you don’t like by calling her a whore” argument, the Harry Potter author was not amused.

You can insult a woman without slurring her. You just have to try, my dudes.

