The Very Best Of Joe Biden

One Obama/Biden Bromance Meme Reigned Supreme And Had Joe Biden ‘Laughing For An Hour’

03.13.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

By now, the Obama/Biden bromance meme that peaked at the end of 2016 has changed the way a generation looks at the duo forever. Gone are the days their partnership in the White House was taken seriously — we live in a world in which Obama and Biden’s every interaction caught by a photographer has the potential for hilarity. Even the somber moments that can bring a tear to your eye could be transformed into anything from a strange plot to annoy Trump to an exhausted Obama trying to calm down his best pal from letting the new administration how he really feels. That zany Joe! Obama just can’t get him to settle down. For example:

But, according to his daughter Ashley Biden, there was one meme that reigned supreme above all. One which ended Joe Biden’s possible ice cream feast or longing to cure cancer. Supposedly, Biden “sat there for an hour and laughed,” after reading this tweet:

TAGSBARACK OBAMAjoe biden
