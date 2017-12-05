Senator John McCain’s Plea For More Twitter Followers Backfired Spectacularly

#Twitter
12.05.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s when one thing when your best friend from high school tweets, “17 followers away from 100. Follow me!” It’s another when a desperate politician with millions of followers does the same thing, especially after said politician recently voted for the controversial (and favorable for the rich) GOP tax plan.

On Monday, Senator John McCain (R-Arizona), or more likely the senator’s underpaid social media intern, tweeted, “We’re only 74 Twitter followers away from 3M – spread the word & help us reach this big milestone!” The appeal backfired spectacularly: McCain is now down to 2.97 million followers, and the tweet in question has unenviable The Ratio of 22,000 replies, 4,300 likes.

Twitter users were quick to point out why they dropped McCain. “I will be unfollowing you,” one wrote. “You went from a respectful senator to a man who betrayed a nation with your tax vote. DM me if you so desire. We have a common area of interest: I have bone marrow/blood cancer. Chances of my making 11/6/18 are minimal at best.” Another added, “Seriously? You just voted for the save the rich ppl tax bill and this is what you want us to focus on?”

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSjohn mccainTwitter

