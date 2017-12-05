Getty Image

It’s when one thing when your best friend from high school tweets, “17 followers away from 100. Follow me!” It’s another when a desperate politician with millions of followers does the same thing, especially after said politician recently voted for the controversial (and favorable for the rich) GOP tax plan.

On Monday, Senator John McCain (R-Arizona), or more likely the senator’s underpaid social media intern, tweeted, “We’re only 74 Twitter followers away from 3M – spread the word & help us reach this big milestone!” The appeal backfired spectacularly: McCain is now down to 2.97 million followers, and the tweet in question has unenviable The Ratio of 22,000 replies, 4,300 likes.

We're only 74 Twitter followers away from 3M – spread the word & help us reach this big milestone! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 4, 2017

Twitter users were quick to point out why they dropped McCain. “I will be unfollowing you,” one wrote. “You went from a respectful senator to a man who betrayed a nation with your tax vote. DM me if you so desire. We have a common area of interest: I have bone marrow/blood cancer. Chances of my making 11/6/18 are minimal at best.” Another added, “Seriously? You just voted for the save the rich ppl tax bill and this is what you want us to focus on?”

So, after helping pass the horrible #GOPTaxScam bill and voting to take away healthcare from millions of Americans, @SenJohnMcCain’s top priority now is to reach 3M Twitter followers. If you’re following this selfish hypocrite, today would be a great day to #UnfollowMcCain! pic.twitter.com/QH6zNboTmS — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 4, 2017

Wow, looks like you've lost 10k followers rather than scooping up 74. You really can't get anything done, can you? — Draco💚or💚Joy🌊 (@SlythSeeker2017) December 4, 2017