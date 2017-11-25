Jordan Peele Compared Tiger Woods’ Golf Outing With Donald Trump To The Scariest Part Of ‘Get Out’

#Donald Trump #Tiger Woods
Managing Editor, Trending
11.25.17

Universal / Blumhouse

Donald Trump has spent a lot of time golfing during his presidency and his Thanksgiving weekend kicked off with a game of golf with one of the game’s best, Tiger Woods. In a tweet sent out on Friday morning, Trump made it seem like he was going to keep busy while also having a golf game right in the middle of his schedule while at the Trump National Golf Club. He made sure to note it was going to be done “quickly,” something that was contested by media entities like Newsweek and savaged by people online.

Their attention was soon switched to Trump’s claims about TIME magazine, but one of the responses to Trump’s speedy golf skills rose above the rest and lived on. It helps that it comes from Jordan Peele from Key & Peele and it references his own hit movie, Get Out.

And while it might seem to be a bit too on the nose, the image is really like something that could be ripped directly from the film. If somehow Trump has his brain transplanted into the body of Tiger Woods by the end of his presidency, we’ll be looking back at this as a sobering moment. Jordan Peele had the gift of sight and he was trying to warn us.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Tiger Woods
TAGSdonald trumpGet OutJORDAN PEELETIGER WOODS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP