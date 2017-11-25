Universal / Blumhouse

Donald Trump has spent a lot of time golfing during his presidency and his Thanksgiving weekend kicked off with a game of golf with one of the game’s best, Tiger Woods. In a tweet sent out on Friday morning, Trump made it seem like he was going to keep busy while also having a golf game right in the middle of his schedule while at the Trump National Golf Club. He made sure to note it was going to be done “quickly,” something that was contested by media entities like Newsweek and savaged by people online.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Their attention was soon switched to Trump’s claims about TIME magazine, but one of the responses to Trump’s speedy golf skills rose above the rest and lived on. It helps that it comes from Jordan Peele from Key & Peele and it references his own hit movie, Get Out.

“Now you’re in The Sunken Place” https://t.co/Ndv3Xv8Xya — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 24, 2017

And while it might seem to be a bit too on the nose, the image is really like something that could be ripped directly from the film. If somehow Trump has his brain transplanted into the body of Tiger Woods by the end of his presidency, we’ll be looking back at this as a sobering moment. Jordan Peele had the gift of sight and he was trying to warn us.