As it stands now, the American Health Care Act does more harm than good for the poor, the elderly, and anyone with a pre-existing health condition (so… everyone?). It’s also bad news for Planned Parenthood. According to the New York Times, the bill prevents the non-profit organization “from receiving any federal money for one year, a major hit for a health care provider that relies substantially on payments from Medicaid and the Title X family planning grant… The bill would also seek to reduce access to abortions.” No wonder Hillary Clinton evoked The Handmaid’s Tale during a recent speech.

To show his support for Planned Parenthood, Joss Whedon, who’s currently writing and directing a Batgirl movie for DC, released a short film showing what the world might look like without safe access to reproductive health care services. “UNLOCKED highlights the vital role Planned Parenthood health centers play in the lives of millions of women in communities nationwide,” the description reads. “The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives — and brings to the forefront what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed.”

The Firefly creator added, “For so many, there’s an obvious tipping point between hope and despair. Planned Parenthood is a beacon of hope, and anyone trying to shut it down is committing an act of evil.” That could use an English-to-Whedon translation: if you support Planned Parenthood, you’re Angel; if you shut down Planned Parenthood, you’re Angelus.

(Via Mashable)