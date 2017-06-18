Warner Brothers

When Wonder Woman was released a few weeks ago, it was heralded as a triumph, a truly moving portrayal of a hero who has long been underrepresented onscreen. Directed with care by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman was everything that female geeks wanted to see: a determined warrior who called her own shots, fought with heart, and never lost her sense of compassion for mankind. It helped that the movie was a lot of fun to boot. While it certainly took a long time to get Diana, Princess of Themyscira, her own film, it was worth the wait.

And it definitely seems like waiting was the right choice. There have been rumblings about a Wonder Woman scripted penned by nerd god Joss Whedon for a decade, and it finally leaked online this week. Oh boy, it is surprisingly terrible.

For someone who made a career out of writing powerful women for television (Buffy Summers 4 Life), Whedon’s take on the Amazons is pretty damn sexist and focused more on the journey of Steve Trevor — portrayed as an alpha douche instead of Chris Pine’s nuanced take on the war hero — than on Diana herself.

reading the wh*don wonder woman script was never any fun but after seeing/crying at actual WW it becomes a viscerally insulting experience — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

a fun thing abt this script is that it is CALLED Wonder Woman but right off the bat is clearly not about a woman at all!! Daring choice pic.twitter.com/r0SEU2Uhr4 — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

the first pronoun in Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman script is "she" so i got excited that maybe it WOULD be about a woman, but its about a plane pic.twitter.com/eZRx4VlZGL — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

PHEW!!! i was super worried the queen of the amazons might just be regular middle aged and not in her prime at all pic.twitter.com/GdmOu4bFrt — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

in an alternate universe we sat thru 3 hours of Mutant Enemy Presents DC's WONDER WOMAN: STEVE TREVOR: ORIGINS ("Very feminist! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️") pic.twitter.com/VPLwHRuUtS — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

ME [tired]: oh good, here it is pic.twitter.com/wjBA2gtgug — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017

"being a whore is bad, but being a sexy inhuman cipher is very good" Wonder Woman: Steve Trevor: The Legend of Steve (2017 alt.) — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) June 15, 2017