When Wonder Woman was released a few weeks ago, it was heralded as a triumph, a truly moving portrayal of a hero who has long been underrepresented onscreen. Directed with care by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman was everything that female geeks wanted to see: a determined warrior who called her own shots, fought with heart, and never lost her sense of compassion for mankind. It helped that the movie was a lot of fun to boot. While it certainly took a long time to get Diana, Princess of Themyscira, her own film, it was worth the wait.
And it definitely seems like waiting was the right choice. There have been rumblings about a Wonder Woman scripted penned by nerd god Joss Whedon for a decade, and it finally leaked online this week. Oh boy, it is surprisingly terrible.
For someone who made a career out of writing powerful women for television (Buffy Summers 4 Life), Whedon’s take on the Amazons is pretty damn sexist and focused more on the journey of Steve Trevor — portrayed as an alpha douche instead of Chris Pine’s nuanced take on the war hero — than on Diana herself.
what the fuck joss
Who the fuck is rave sashaeyed and why would I give a shit what they think?
You can just read the shit yourself.
You don’t have to. The snippets she posted tell the story just fine on their own. But she’s not wrong.
Seriously. An entire article devoted to one person’s hot take. Awesome journalism, whichever interchangeable entity wasted part of their day typing this.
How is this hard to get? The article is devoted to the shitty script, which you can clearly read yourself. The script in question is attached to this person tweets, therefore they have to be included. Bitchin’ for the sake of bitching.
This is a really bad script. Like…real bad.
The real takeaway from this article is that the writer found someone even more ultra-sensitive and ready to cry sexism than herself. Now that’s investigative journalism!
That script seems pretty bad, but Rave Sashayed’s sanctimoniousness way more insufferable.
Her sanctimoniousness IS way more insufferable. Edit button!
In the original script for “Alien”, Ripley was a man. Has anyone ever actually read unused scripts for movies that were made decades before the film was? James Cameron’s original script for a Spider-Man movie back in the 90’s was HORRENDOUS. The only thing left from that script that was used in the Raimi film was the organic web shooters.
I read the script. It’s so-so, but the final showdown between Wonder Woman and Bad Horse makes it all worthwhile.
Now I am hoping Batgirl is about Barbara Gordon.