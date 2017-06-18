Joss Whedon’s Alleged Leaked ‘Wonder Woman’ Script Makes Fans Happy It Was Never Made

When Wonder Woman was released a few weeks ago, it was heralded as a triumph, a truly moving portrayal of a hero who has long been underrepresented onscreen. Directed with care by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman was everything that female geeks wanted to see: a determined warrior who called her own shots, fought with heart, and never lost her sense of compassion for mankind. It helped that the movie was a lot of fun to boot. While it certainly took a long time to get Diana, Princess of Themyscira, her own film, it was worth the wait.

And it definitely seems like waiting was the right choice. There have been rumblings about a Wonder Woman scripted penned by nerd god Joss Whedon for a decade, and it finally leaked online this week. Oh boy, it is surprisingly terrible.

For someone who made a career out of writing powerful women for television (Buffy Summers 4 Life), Whedon’s take on the Amazons is pretty damn sexist and focused more on the journey of Steve Trevor — portrayed as an alpha douche instead of Chris Pine’s nuanced take on the war hero — than on Diana herself.

