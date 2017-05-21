Let’s face it — prom is kind of a letdown. A lot of money, primping, and pressure only leads up to a few hours of dancing, so it’s definitely a different sort of experience when Justin Trudeau (while taking a break from haunting Matthew Perry’s nightmares) shows up. Granted, the Canadian prime minister did not actually go to a prom this weekend, but he did photobomb a group of high schoolers who were on the way to their dance. They were all decked out in finery when Trudeau casually jogged by on the Vancouver seawall. His own photographer captured this image, which is a little bizarre.

Why does Trudeau jog with a photographer instead of a bodyguard? Perhaps it’s best not to question his mysterious ways. The noted feminist and yogi was gracious enough to pause his workout, according to student Constantine Maragos, who spoke with Canada’s CBC:

“We were just taking photos and hanging around talking, and then Trudeau, he just comes running. At first, we were like, ‘Why is the prime minister of Canada running the seawall?’ And then we started yelling for Trudeau to get in the photo … we were stoked.”

Trudeau obliged by sweatily posing with the students, who were already shooting with their own private photographer. You can see that image here. What will the wacky PM do next?

(Via CBC & Daily Hive)