Kal Penn Transforms A User’s Racist Tweet Into A Brilliant Way To Raise $250K For Refugees

01.29.17 41 mins ago

ABC

Designated Survivor actor Kal Penn knows a pretty cool magic trick. The former Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement can transform someone’s racist jackassery on Twitter into money for Syrian refugees. Beats the sh*t out of a sleeve filled with colorful scarves, eh?

This scenario played out on Saturday as President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration sparked backlash domestically and abroad. Included in yesterday’s proceedings was a message of “you don’t belong here you f*cking joke” directed at Penn. We’re not entirely sure why someone from New Jersey doesn’t belo– We kid. We know this is some dumbass xenophobia directed at an American dude with brown skin. The message is awful, but Penn chose a sharp brand of response. He turned the user’s tweet into a fundraising campaign for Syrian refugees. It’s not unlike the flood of Planned Parenthood donations that appeared in Mike Pence’s name.

“To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name,” tweeted Penn.

The fundraising effort has been roaring success in the short time it’s been active. Since yesterday, over $264,000 has been raised to benefit the International Rescue Committee.

