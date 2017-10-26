Kathy Griffin Spoofs Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ To Promote Her World Tour

Kathy Griffin has had quite the tumultuous year. Back in May, the comedienne came under fire for what was in all honesty, a fairly dumb and rather harmless photo shoot of her holding a fake, bloody, decapitated Donald Trump prop head. Yet, the move cost Griffin her job hosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve show job with Anderson Cooper, and she later tearfully lamented that her career was “over” at an emotional press conference alongside high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom.

Calling the time of death on Griffin’s career may have been a bit premature however, because later in the summer she announced an upcoming Laugh Your Head Off world tour — which kicked off in Australia this week before eventually heading to Ireland, England, Scotland, and other parts of Europe. To promote her tour, on Wednesday Griffin tweeted the above music video spoof to Taylor Swift’s much buzzed about music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” and uh, it is really something.

At the end of the clip, Griffin spoofs Swift’s now-infamous “dead” line by saying into a telephone, “Kathy can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s on a world tour.” The special effects are at least okay? Then again, just because you can do something doesn’t necessarily mean you should, which is why the government hasn’t created bear-shark hybrids yet.

