Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Everyone Is Making Fun Of Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Patriotic’ Inauguration Day Outfit

Author Profile Picture
Web Culture Editor
01.20.17 6 Comments

Getty Image

Probably no one is happier to see Donald Trump sworn in as President of the United States than his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway — and for good reason, since she only had to trade her soul to the devil in exchange for her man getting elected. Ha ha ha, I kid only because it’s probably true! The strategist, whom Samantha Bee recently called a “superheroine,” spent months impressively deflecting scandal after scandal and much of what literally came out of her candidate’s own mouth, so it makes sense that she was positively glowing and dressed to the nines for his inauguration day.

But, uh, about that. Conway chose quite the statement piece to celebrate Trump’s inauguration, a $3,600 red, white, and blue Gucci a-line wool coat decorated with feline heads — the latter of which cannot be accidental given that Trump’s “grab her by the pussy” line has been appropriated by hundreds of thousands of feminists, many of whom plan to march in protest wearing pink “pussy” hats across the country tomorrow.

One way or another, Conway’s outfit has got people talking. But unfortunately for her it’s mostly to make jokes, as Twitter roasted her for the unusual outfit, sparking quite a few comparisons. And as one person noticed, the coat has already been seen before on one half of South African rap-rave group Die Antwoord.

TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATIONKellyanne Conway
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP