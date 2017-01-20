Getty Image

Probably no one is happier to see Donald Trump sworn in as President of the United States than his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway — and for good reason, since she only had to trade her soul to the devil in exchange for her man getting elected. Ha ha ha, I kid only because it’s probably true! The strategist, whom Samantha Bee recently called a “superheroine,” spent months impressively deflecting scandal after scandal and much of what literally came out of her candidate’s own mouth, so it makes sense that she was positively glowing and dressed to the nines for his inauguration day.

But, uh, about that. Conway chose quite the statement piece to celebrate Trump’s inauguration, a $3,600 red, white, and blue Gucci a-line wool coat decorated with feline heads — the latter of which cannot be accidental given that Trump’s “grab her by the pussy” line has been appropriated by hundreds of thousands of feminists, many of whom plan to march in protest wearing pink “pussy” hats across the country tomorrow.

One way or another, Conway’s outfit has got people talking. But unfortunately for her it’s mostly to make jokes, as Twitter roasted her for the unusual outfit, sparking quite a few comparisons. And as one person noticed, the coat has already been seen before on one half of South African rap-rave group Die Antwoord.