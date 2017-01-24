Getty Image

Would you be surprised to learn that Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway — she who readily bites back at the press by coining terms such as “alternative facts” — is a little bit scrappy? No, you probably would not. As it turns out, Conway allegedly punched some dude repeatedly at the Liberty Ball, mere hours after Trump assumed the presidency.

The story arrives from Fox News Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino, who heard some “erroneous reports” on various incidents at the shindig, so he decided to clarify matters on Facebook. As Gasparino describes, the evening was a chaotic one from the beginning when he and Trump BFF Scott Baio were shouted at by “a bunch of anarchist thugs” who shouted, “[H]ey Chachi are u fascist?” Baio seems to receive such heckling on a regular basis, but the story soon takes an unexpected turn.

A fight broke out inside the venue, so Conway allegedly jumped into the fray and started throwing “mean punches.” Gasparino swears all of this is true:

“Part two was even more insane: inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys. Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. Now I know why trump hired her. Btw I exaggerate none of this-cg”

Are you buying it? It definitely sounds like something that would happen, especially in this strange new Trumpian world. The “Now I know why trump hired her” is the best part, of course.

Another Conway story dropped on Tuesday morning, for she has been granted Secret Service protection due to death threats. Conway explained why she now needs a security detail: “We have packages delivered to my house with white substances. That is a shame.” She added, “Because of what the press is doing now to me, I have Secret Service protection.”

That’s very serious subject matter, of course, but as the Liberty Ball story likely proves, Conway also isn’t unwilling to take matters into her own hands. I wouldn’t want to run into her in a dark alley is all I’m saying.

(Via Charles Gasparino on Facebook & Page Six)