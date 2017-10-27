Getty Image

In a move that is 25 years in the making (despite what President Trump says), the National Archives released 2,891 documents relating to the Kennedy assassination to the public on Thursday evening. The documents were posted online, in compliance with a 1992 law that required that the documents be made public after 25 years.

However, despite the fact that the law required that all of the files be released (and that it has been 54 years since the event), a chaotic last-minute investigation from intelligence agencies lead the Trump administration to hold back thousands more documents for additional review. The additional files will be made public on April 26, 2018. President Trump said in a memorandum: