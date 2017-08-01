CBS

The Kevin James comedy Kevin Can Wait may not have been on your radar least season, but a finesse-free brand of sitcom retooling for season 2 is making folks take notice. And not just because they have a strong chance of seeing Bas Rutten show up to boost the CBS Monday comedy block either. (A lot of James’ buds pop by, come to think of it. Give ’em a ring if you want to be on the show.)

Earlier this summer, Kevin Can Wait underwent some retooling that saw James’ sitcom wife Erinn Hayes removed from the show and the comedian’s King of Queens co-star Leah Remini immediately upgraded to series regular status. When word arrived that Hayes’ character would be killed off on the show to clear the runway for the increased Remini role.

Naturally, Twitter had some quips and commentary to share on the decision to reward the loyal TV wife by planting her in the ground. Not every reaction to the imminent Remining of was sour, but the folks in attendance for the in-show explanation sure weren’t sweet on it.

Oof. "Kevin Can Wait" is writing out Erinn Hayes' character by killing her off, to make way for the addition of Leah Remini. #TCA17 — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) August 1, 2017

So, Kevin couldn't wait — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) August 1, 2017

Noticeable groans from the #TCA17 audience when CBS execs. reveal Erinn Hayes' character on #KevinCanWait will have passed away prior to S2. — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) August 1, 2017

They are making him a widow?!? Have they learned nothing from changing "McMillan and wife" to "McMillan" ?!? #KevinCanWait — Aidan Park (@AidanParkShow) August 1, 2017

i'm glad kevin james' character will get "nine or ten" months to mourn his dead hot wife before he finds a new hot wife. he deserves them — pilot (@pilotbacon) August 1, 2017

"Kevin Can Wait" The only two guys legit enough to lead comedy shows as widowers were Redd & Carroll. Kevin James isn't at their caliber. pic.twitter.com/mEOBTY7Huh — TJ (@SithLordTJ) August 1, 2017

Lol at the idea that Kevin James bagged Erinn Hayes and then after she passes moves on to Leah Remini. Just lol. — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) August 1, 2017

The fact that Erinn Hayes' character on #KevinCanWait is being killed off after one season is… #TCA17 pic.twitter.com/CwgX6a2w6v — Philiana @ TCA (@insidethetube) August 1, 2017

Gotta say, I respect Kevin James for making an unpredictably bad sitcom. How many others were murder the wife between seasons? https://t.co/sKuQ2AVssc — Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) August 1, 2017

This is just rude. Disrespectul to Erinn Hayes #KevinCanWait for #KingsofQueens — Sporadically Rude (@nosympathy82) August 1, 2017

I said it from the very beginning….@LeahRemini needsto be on this show! And now she is! Thanks @KevinJames!#KevinCanWait — Elsa (@elsargutierrez) August 1, 2017

Honestly the most shocking part of this Kevin Can Wait news is that there's going to be a season 2 of Kevin Can Wait — Tom Reimann (@startthemachine) August 1, 2017

CBS has stressed that when they send Donna Gable to that cast reshuffling castle in the sky they will do so with “dignity and respect.” Viewers will be able to sort out their feelings on the matter when they tune in (or don’t) for the season 2 premiere of Kevin Can Wait slated for September 25.