Kevin Spacey Has Inspired Widespread Outrage With His Coming Out Statement In Response To Assault Allegations

#Internet Reactions
10.30.17

Over the weekend, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp opened up about an incident dating back to 1986, when at just 14 years old, Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him. In a statement to Buzzfeed News, Rapp alleges that Spacey, then 26, invited him to a party at his apartment, and then pounced when all of the other guests had left. Rapp writes that “he was trying to seduce me … I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually … [he] was, like, pressing into me … tightening his arms.”

In response to these allegations, on Sunday night Spacey released a statement of his own, claiming to have no recollection of the incident, but apologizing nonetheless. He then addressed his long-rumored sexuality, by writing, “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Spacey’s statement is problematic for a number of reasons. While he did express remorse at what he may or may not recollect, by coming out as gay he effectively changes the narrative from what are very serious molestation allegations to his own sexuality. Many were quick to point that out on Twitter, such as Billy Eichner, who was perhaps the loudest voice of all.

