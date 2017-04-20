.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

In early January 2017, a few weeks before he moved out, Barack Obama threw his final rager as president in the White House. Everyone who’s anyone was in attendance: Beyoncé, Jay Z, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Solange Knowles, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Chris Rock, Lena Dunham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, Stevie Wonder, and George and Amal Clooney.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Donald Trump hosted Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

The “Bawitdaba” rocker, Gay Vegetarian Pirate, and Gay Vegetarian Pirate’s wife Shemane were joined by former-Alaska governor Sarah Palin in the White House, where they posed for pictures (including one in front of Hillary Clinton’s portrait) and presumably discussed replacing all PBS programming with old episodes of Amazing America. “A great night at the White House,” Palin wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to President Trump for the invite!”

Nugent, who once called Obama a “subhuman mongrel” and compared him to a “chimp,” was slightly less… literate.

So today is the 242nd anniversary of The Shot Heard Round The World is it! Well well well looky looky here boogie chillin’, I got your Shot Heard Round The World right here in big ol greazyass Washington DC where your 1 & only MotorCity Madman WhackMaster StrapAssasin1 dined with President Donald J Trump at the WhiteHouse to Make America Great Again! Got that? Glowing all American over the top WE THE PEOPLE gory details coming ASAP!! BRACE! (Via)

The guy who wrote “Cat Scratch Fever” shaking hands with Donald Trump is the same thing as the beginning of the American Revolutionary War? Got it.