Is Kimye On The Rocks?

Kim Kardashian’s Communist Sweater Is Raising Eyebrows

12.25.16 1 hour ago

Kanye West made headlines for supporting and meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, who just so happens to be BFFs with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now it looks like Kim Kardashian is making her own statement. The recently reclusive reality star emerged on social media sporting what appeared to be an edgy and totally revolutionary commie sweater.

Kim’s questionable fashion choices were spotted when she and husband Kanye took daughter North to visit the Los Angeles Ballet Shool on Saturday. Because in Russia, clothes wear you, Kim’s soviet red sweater was about 3XL in size with the 37-year-old donning the hammer and sickle-adorned hoodie with just a pair of boots. Obviously, given the US’s contentious relationship with the “small and weak” Communist country, Kim Kardashian is now facing social media backlash.

“Kim wearing a communist sweater is the equivalent of a cop wearing a black lives matter shirt. It’s a contradiction,” tweeted a fan upset with Kim’s latest fashion statement. Another fan thinks it’s all a part of a massive conspiracy, writing, “I bet Kim got this USSR sweater from Kanye who got it from Trump who got it from Putin.”

