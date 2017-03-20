Getty Image

On October 2, 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel. The five male culprits, who were disguised as officers of the law, stole an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry after they, according to Kardashian in a police report, “grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.”

During Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian publicly opened about the robbery, which left her fearing for her life, for the first time.

“What I think happened now after thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” the 36-year-old mogul said, with sisters Khloe and Kourtney at her side. “I was Snapchatting that I was home and everyone was going to out, so I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.” The “rapper’s wife,” as the robbers called her, “dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day.”

Eventually, Kardashian was brought back to her room, where one of the men placed duct tape on her mouth and pulled her towards him. “This is the moment they’re going to rape me,” Kardashian said. “I fully mentally prepped myself, and then he didn’t.” She still thought they were going to kill her, though. “I just prayed that Kourtney’s going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed.” The last thing Kardashian — who has two kids with West — remembers thinking before the robbers left her in a bathtub and fled the scene was, “I have a family. I have my kids, my husband, my mom — I’m not going to make it out of here. I know how these things go.”