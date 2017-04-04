Do you ever get the feeling that American game shows are just too bawdy nowadays? First of all, you’ve got Family Feud smutting it up left and right and even Wheel of Fortune is no longer safe with dudes like this trying to nudey up the answers. Well finally, a game show has come along that appeals to wholesome family Christian values.

Hosted by Kirk Cameron (I’m sorry, Kirk “Saddest Subway Birthday Party Ever” Cameron), the National Bible Bee Game Show pits 72 young people ranging from seven to 18 years of age against each other to compete for $270,000 in prize money by answering trivia questions and reciting memorized Bible verses. (Or as Patheos points out, “It’s like the Spelling Bee, but with fewer brown people.”)