Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which have combined to kill over 100 people and counting, were sent to Earth to teach us a lesson about “humility.”
That’s according to Subway’s number-one fan Kirk Cameron, who took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the devastation occurring in the United States, Caribbean, and elsewhere. “This is a spectacular display of God’s immense power,” he said. “When He puts his power on display, it’s never without reason. There’s a purpose. And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it’s not random, and we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe, and repentance… Maybe share that with your kids when they ask why this is happening.”
The Growing Pains star and atheist riler, somehow, wasn’t done.
Cameron continued, “How should we look at two giant hurricanes coming back to back like this? Do we write them off as coincidence? Do we write it off as a statistical anomaly? Wow! Who would’ve thought? Is it just Mother Nature in a bad mood?” (The casual sexism at the end is a nice touch.)
Anway, the video is four minutes long, but you get the point. Besides, Cameron’s just cranky that Saving Christmas is no longer the lowest-rated movie on IMDb. Well, that, and the whole climate change thing.
Either God has nothing to do with the hurricanes, or He’s targeting Trump’s base for voting for the guy.
Also, that’s enough, Kirk Cameron. I understand that you went way off the rails with your lifestyle in your teen/early adult years and you now feel guilty and desperate for a sense of moral superiority, but it’d be a whole lot easier for everybody if you just accept your past behavior and forgive yourself (if you feel you did things that require forgiveness). I guess you’re just still going through some…
* puts on sunglasses *
Growing pains.
God really fucking hates those Red States that voted for Trump. Good one Kirk, you’ve figured it out.
What’s a natural disaster that could take just him out, without harming any other people/property?
Cause that needs to happen.
How is that casual sexism? I hate you, Kurp.
It’s such a lay up of a piece and he still has to pander.
“How should we look at two giant hurricanes coming back to back like this? Do we write them off as coincidence? Do we write it off as a statistical anomaly?”
Well, technically THREE hurricanes back to back (Harvey, Irma, Jose), but I like how he can’t even conceive of an alternative scientific explanation. A very popular one, one that involves manmade activity that has resulted in higher ocean temperatures…
So uhhhh…the article calling out Jennifer Lawrence for doing the same thing isn’t in my feed. Is there a computer error?