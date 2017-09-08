Kirk Cameron Believes Hurricanes Were Sent By God To Teach Humanity A Lesson

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which have combined to kill over 100 people and counting, were sent to Earth to teach us a lesson about “humility.”

That’s according to Subway’s number-one fan Kirk Cameron, who took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the devastation occurring in the United States, Caribbean, and elsewhere. “This is a spectacular display of God’s immense power,” he said. “When He puts his power on display, it’s never without reason. There’s a purpose. And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it’s not random, and we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe, and repentance… Maybe share that with your kids when they ask why this is happening.”

The Growing Pains star and atheist riler, somehow, wasn’t done.

Cameron continued, “How should we look at two giant hurricanes coming back to back like this? Do we write them off as coincidence? Do we write it off as a statistical anomaly? Wow! Who would’ve thought? Is it just Mother Nature in a bad mood?” (The casual sexism at the end is a nice touch.)

Anway, the video is four minutes long, but you get the point. Besides, Cameron’s just cranky that Saving Christmas is no longer the lowest-rated movie on IMDb. Well, that, and the whole climate change thing.

(Via Facebook)

