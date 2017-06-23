Getty Image

Everybody knows that reality TV stars are handsomely paid for their social media product endorsements, from the Kardashians — who obviously lead the pack on this — to the lowest rung of Bachelor castoffs. One might (correctly) assume that this is pretty much the easiest way in the world to earn a paycheck, yet somehow they still incredibly manage to get bungled more often than you’d think.

Take, for example, this recent post by the aforementioned Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. On Thursday, Jenner posted the following post on Instagram shilling for a “tummy tea” detox product, not so subtly bragging that “people always ask [her] how [she] stays in shape and looking so good.”