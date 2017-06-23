Celebrity Instagram Endorsements Take Another Credibility Hit Thanks To Kris Jenner And A Bad Photoshop

Web Culture Editor
06.23.17

Getty Image

Everybody knows that reality TV stars are handsomely paid for their social media product endorsements, from the Kardashians — who obviously lead the pack on this — to the lowest rung of Bachelor castoffs. One might (correctly) assume that this is pretty much the easiest way in the world to earn a paycheck, yet somehow they still incredibly manage to get bungled more often than you’d think.

Take, for example, this recent post by the aforementioned Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. On Thursday, Jenner posted the following post on Instagram shilling for a “tummy tea” detox product, not so subtly bragging that “people always ask [her] how [she] stays in shape and looking so good.”

Around The Web

TAGScelebrity endorsementsinstagramKardashianskris jenner

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 5 hours ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 16 hours ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 23 hours ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 4 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP