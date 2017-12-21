‘The Last Jedi’s’ Shirtless Kylo Ren And His High Pants Are Inspiring Some Bizarre Memes

#Star Wars
12.20.17 56 mins ago

Disney/Lucasfilm

Now that the intense back and forth between fans that loved The Last Jedi and those that hated it has settled, the whole of the Star Wars community is shifting its focus to something much more important — the Kylo Ren scene in which he’s shirtless with his pants hiked up above his tummy. It’s a weird, look, but in the context of the movie and the scene, it makes some sense.

Huffington Post spoke with co-sound supervisor Ren Klyce, who explained that the whole point of seeing Kylo half-naked was to prove that Rey was seeing him at that very moment, not just through some cross-galaxy force communication. “That was important to establish what she was actually seeing, Klyce said. “Was she hearing his voice or seeing his face or just his eyes? And so that [shirtless scene] is to inform the audience, ‘Oh, she can see his body.’”

It’s subtle, which is what makes the scene so well done. But once again (and most importantly) — those high pants and that wide chest.

There’s no shortage of people swooning over Adam Driver’s U.S. Marine-chiseled body, but the opposite end of the spectrum are the people who think the whole situation is weird and hilarious. The obvious next step for the former is to post Twitter reactions showing .gifs of people cooling themselves off, while the latter are here to create bizarre memes around Kylo Ren’s seemingly disproportionate body.

Bardock Obama/Disney Lucasfilm

Manuel Lucio/Disney

Nathan Hanna/Disney

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar Wars

Best Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 9 hours ago
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 13 hours ago 28 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 13 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 30 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP