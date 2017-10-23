As if the poor woman hasn’t already been through enough, Myeshia Johnson, widow of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, has become the center of a nasty Facebook hoax. Over the weekend, some Trump supporters shared the screenshot of a Facebook account purported to be Johnson’s, in which she supposedly criticizes Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson for lying and exploiting her family for political gain — when in fact, Johnson actually corroborated Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson’s account of the insensitive phone call she received from President Trump on Good Morning America Monday morning.

The tweet below is just one of dozens, if not hundreds, of accounts that are tweeting the screenshot: