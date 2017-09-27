Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When he wasn’t busy turning the Late Night writer’s room into a mini-episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm Tuesday night, Larry David sat down with Seth Meyers to discuss life, happiness, and of course, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence’s crush on both of them. As you’ll recall, back in 2014 when Jennifer Lawrence mania was in full swing, the mother! actress told Vanity Fair that she was “in love” with the 70-year-old comedian, and that she also worshiped Woody Allen, but didn’t “feel it below the belt the way [she does] for Larry David.”

The following year, Lawrence revealed to Seth Meyers that she had almost asked out the Late Night host when they both appeared on Saturday Night Live (until she found out he was already engaged), but Meyers’ flattery was tempered in that he shared the crush spotlight with Larry David.

When Meyers brought up the interview in question, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star was less than impressed with the Late Night host’s reaction. “She sat right here, and she said she had a crush on you, and she said she also had a crush on me,” David said. “And when you heard she had a crush on me as well … you seemed quite displeased that we were lumped together … as if, that detracted from the ego trip you were on.”

“You know what, I was expecting a call,” David joked. Eventually both men were able to admit that neither wants to share a crush with Jennifer Lawrence with the other, and that the situation wasn’t really working out for either of them. Although they were at least able to agree that no one should have to share a crush with George Clooney. “I don’t want George Clooney in the picture either! I wanted me! Just me!”