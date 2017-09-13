As most of the internet did the night before, Tuesday’s late night television offerings couldn’t help but make some jokes about Ted Cruz’s misadventures with Twitter’s like button and a post by “Sexuall Posts.” It would seem that Twitter didn’t exhaust every joke avenue in reference of Cruz’s alleged tastes, especially after the senator responded to the “scandal” by calling out a staffer for the deed after one of his representative also floated the possibility that he was hacked.

While the situation was odd from start to finish, The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and other shows in late night did their best to make sense and ridicule the Texas senator for the situation. While Trevor Noah’s take on the situation gives us a proper rundown and assumes that Cruz didn’t do it because normal people watch porn and Noah feels that the senator is far from normal. And while that might seem harsh, it is nothing compared to what Jimmy Kimmel said about him.

Kimmel first joked about the idea that Cruz would find himself watching porn to pleasure himself, pointing out that he likely does it to “pictures of poor people without healthcare.” He also doesn’t fully buy Cruz’s excuse for the tweet being liked in the first place and then decides that Cruz’s porno name would just be “Ted Cruz.”