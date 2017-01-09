This Lazy Cat Sums Up How We All Feel On A Monday

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If there’s one thing worse than getting up on a Monday morning, it’s getting up on a Monday morning in January. Snow and ice blanketed the ground in literally 49 out of 50 states in the wake of Storm Helena this weekend, so the odds are the start of your work week was a frigid one, as well.

But have no fear, your spirit animal is here! Courtesy of the America’s Funniest Home Videos

YouTube channel, this video titled ” The World’s Laziest Cat” features a cat that feels exactly like you do on Mondays. This cat hates Mondays so much it might well literally be Garfield, minus a pan of lasagna and a teddy bear named Pooky. Although let’s be real, if there were a thing of lasagna nearby, this cat would probably just lithely roll in its general direction before flopping over on its back passively.

We may have found the most stupid cat ever in 2016, but kudos to 2017 for introducing us to the laziest cat we’ve ever seen. May we all be so inspired to flip off “the man” and have ourselves an impromptu snooze when asked to put in even the most basic amount of effort. It’s the American way.