Leah Remini Dares Scientology To Sue Her Instead Of Calling Her A Liar

12.26.16 6 hours ago 4 Comments

In an interview with Larry King, former Scientologist Leah Remini leveled with the church that has accused her of concocting lies in the Scientology and the Aftermath TV show. The former King of Queens star has faced immense scrutiny from the organization, which has threatened to sue her (and other ex-members) many times. Here, Remini tells Scientology to go for it.

Since leaving the Church in 2013, Remini has been an outspoken critic of their practices, accusing them of corruption and tearing families apart. She has even gone after the Church’s golden boy Tom Cruise, something South Park has had the confidence to do as well. But despite threats and criticism, Remini has been fearless in trying to reveal the Church’s inner workings.

The Church has pushed back with a threatened lawsuit over what they say are lies and a “publicity stunt.” But Remini believes this is just smoke and mirrors, as they are never afraid to hand out a lawsuit. Remini says that if she was lying, she would have been served already:

“They’re a litigious group — so if that were true, they would simply sue us and I welcome them to do that,” she said. “What I’m not going to stand for is an organization with this kind of money to continue to do things like that, and to bully people, and to harass people, to defraud people out of their lives their money but more importantly their families, and I’m just not going to sit around and watch it happen.”

Kirstie Alley, who has remained a loyal Scientologist, has refuted Remini’s claims, but she has stood by them nonetheless.

