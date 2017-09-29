CBS

The premiere of the second season of Kevin Can Wait revealed how the show would handle the departure of Erinn Hayes as Kevin James’ wife on the series, spending a minute discussing her off-screen death before hopping right into the comedic high-jinks between James and his TV family. Hayes was removed from the show to reportedly make room for Leah Remini’s character that was introduced at the conclusion of the first season. When the announcement was made, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said the death of Hayes character “will be treated with dignity and respect, and the show will move forward,” but fans felt that the show skipped the first two parts to make way for the latter point rather quickly. The moment came right at the start of the show, with another small moment near the end, involving James reading through the mail according to the Chicago Tribune:

“It’s from your mom’s gym,” Kevin told the kids, reading the card out loud: “Haven’t seen you. We miss you.” He paused. “You know what? So do I.” “Okay, you know what?” said Kevin’s older daughter, Kendra (Taylor Spreitler). “Give me that. I will call them right now. It’s been over a year since she died. They shouldn’t still be sending this.”

This was then followed by a joke about not throwing out the notice and then immediately jumped into the plot of the episode. As the reactions made clear, folks were not happy that a character that appeared on the series for the entirety of the first season was just wiped away from potato chip crumbs on Kevin James’ Mets jersey. And while they were venting their frustrations into the void on Monday, fans were also taking aim at Leah Remini for joining the show full time and accusing her of “pushing” Hayes out. There’s no evidence that was the case besides reports that Hayes was let go to make room for Remini’s character due to audience reactions, but it was enough for angry fans of the CBS sitcom. And it was also enough for Remini to let loose on a few of them, defending the show and her role: