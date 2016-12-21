Lena Dunham rubbed quite a few people the wrong way earlier on Tuesday thanks to some comments she made on her podcast. The Girls star and creator is no stranger to controversy and critics who claim she seeks attention, with today’s comments drawing plenty of anger from the public. You can check out the full excerpt over here, but the real eye-catcher that made its way around the internet today goes like this:
Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion,” Dunham concluded, “but I wish I had.”
it doesn’t add clarity so much as reenforce the common perception that she is an idiot
Amy Schumer probably could have gotten away with that, def. Sarah Silverman. She’s just trying so hard to be seen as a vulgar, irreverent comic and nobody’s buying it
If you read the entirety of what she wrote it’s clear to the reasonable observer that she was making a serious statement. For her to come and say it wasn’t is insulting to the reader. Either that or she doesn’t know what a joke is.
I wish the article provided more context but is there a chance she said that meaning she lacks the personal experience and thinks she would be more credible on the issue if she had one before?
Never mind just found the earlier article
In context (at least as much as is provided by the previous article) that does sound like what she’s trying to convey. I don’t think she was “joking”, but I don’t think she was being particularly literal either. She’s a writer though, so you’d expect her to be a bit more articulate.
A joke would be more like if she said she looks like the result of a botched abortion so she can relate
Ahh…the Trump defense.
Again, celebrity deaths in 2016, here’s a chance for an ounce of redemption
Her entire existence is a distasteful joke.
So the one person that actually listened to her podcast complained? Ouch!
haha. Look how hard it is for the authors to ever criticize a liberal.
“I’m certainly not one to pass judgment on this issue, but the words certainly made me do a double take earlier in the day.”
woahhh. Edgy take there. Dunham is a fucking moron, and that comment was disgusting. Her attempts to defend it are even dumber. It’s ok to acknowledge it.
There are a TON of pro-choice women in the country who hear things like this and are horrified. The work of Dunham and others will continue to isolate middle America from the Democrat party.
Alot of my liberal friends think she is a moron. I mean who the fuck just trivializes a decision like that?
“I was just pretending to be retarded, I’m weird and goofy like that”