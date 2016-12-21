People Just Donated To Planned Parenthood In Mike Pence's Name

Lena Dunham Downplays Her Comments About Abortion As A ‘Distasteful Joke’

12.21.16 2 days ago 14 Comments

HBO

Lena Dunham rubbed quite a few people the wrong way earlier on Tuesday thanks to some comments she made on her podcast. The Girls star and creator is no stranger to controversy and critics who claim she seeks attention, with today’s comments drawing plenty of anger from the public. You can check out the full excerpt over here, but the real eye-catcher that made its way around the internet today goes like this:

Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion,” Dunham concluded, “but I wish I had.”

TAGSabortionlena dunhamplanned parenthood

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP