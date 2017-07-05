Getty Image

Lindsay Lohan, who Donald Trump once called “deeply troubled and therefore great in bed,” wants everyone to stop picking on the poor president.

The Mean Girls and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star spent her Fourth of July holiday responding to random Twitter users, including one who tweeted, “For ALL YOU CRYBABIES At @CNN Whining About Trump Beating Up Your Logo Take A Look At What A REAL POTUS & Man Does,” followed by a picture of a “critically ill baby” Trump has “backed the fight” for. “THIS IS our president,” Lohan responded. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him.”

She added, “Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

When another Twitter user, a self-described “Conservative, Nationalist” who believes “Radical Liberalism is America’s #1 Domestic Enemy,” wrote, “This #4thOfJuly2017 I feel like the brother in this picture when i realize my President isn’t the same clown We had last yr at this time,” Lohan replied, “@realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @FLOTUS @DonaldJTrumpJr are kind people. As An American, why speak poorly of anyone? #FAITH #July4th.”

It’s an unexpected path for Lohan to go down, considering in a 2004 interview, Trump told Howard Stern, “You don’t want to be with [deeply troubled women] for long term, but for the short term there’s nothing like it.”

There are only three possibilities for why Lohan is defending Trump: 1) she was lying when she said she supports Hillary Clinton, 2) Trump is the world’s only Herbie: Fully Loaded fan, or 3) she’s gunning for the press secretary job. Or maybe she’s trapped in a Freaky Friday scenario with Kellyanne Conway.

At this point, anything’s possible.