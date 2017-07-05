Lindsay Lohan, who Donald Trump once called “deeply troubled and therefore great in bed,” wants everyone to stop picking on the poor president.
The Mean Girls and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star spent her Fourth of July holiday responding to random Twitter users, including one who tweeted, “For ALL YOU CRYBABIES At @CNN Whining About Trump Beating Up Your Logo Take A Look At What A REAL POTUS & Man Does,” followed by a picture of a “critically ill baby” Trump has “backed the fight” for. “THIS IS our president,” Lohan responded. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him.”
She added, “Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”
When another Twitter user, a self-described “Conservative, Nationalist” who believes “Radical Liberalism is America’s #1 Domestic Enemy,” wrote, “This #4thOfJuly2017 I feel like the brother in this picture when i realize my President isn’t the same clown We had last yr at this time,” Lohan replied, “@realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @FLOTUS @DonaldJTrumpJr are kind people. As An American, why speak poorly of anyone? #FAITH #July4th.”
It’s an unexpected path for Lohan to go down, considering in a 2004 interview, Trump told Howard Stern, “You don’t want to be with [deeply troubled women] for long term, but for the short term there’s nothing like it.”
There are only three possibilities for why Lohan is defending Trump: 1) she was lying when she said she supports Hillary Clinton, 2) Trump is the world’s only Herbie: Fully Loaded fan, or 3) she’s gunning for the press secretary job. Or maybe she’s trapped in a Freaky Friday scenario with Kellyanne Conway.
At this point, anything’s possible.
I keep forgetting, are these the same people who spent eight years calling the Obamas monkeys who were born in Kenya?
Speaking of has-beens, has anyone gotten Jerry Mathers take on the issue?