❤RT❤ if you are excited about my new show 😊 pic.twitter.com/rNjR47Ngkd — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 22, 2017

Lindsay Lohan is back, bitches — or at least that’s what she says in the teaser for her new prank reality series, The Anti-Social Network. “I love social media, I am social media,” she continues, explaining, “And everybody knows you should never leave your phone laying around, especially near me.” Heyoo, if this were five or six years ago, I would make a timely joke about the Mean Girls star’s legal troubles, but this is 2017 and Lohan has since turned over a new leaf.

See, the premise behind The Anti-Social Network is that Lohan will effectively hijack an unknowing person’s phone for 24 hours, and with the help from a friend… hijinks ensue? Such as Charlie, the victim in the teaser, who gets sent to pose as a nude art model and then to perform onstage at a standup comedy club. It’s unclear how Lindsay Lohan is able to make these things happen just by accessing a person’s social media, so for now you can just use your imagination.

Apparently Lohan is still in the process of shopping the series around to networks which is why the teaser doesn’t tell you where and when you can watch, but you’d have to imagine someplace like Freeform, TruTV, or even Crackle would be quick to jump on this.

If the series does make it to air, this will be Lohan’s first time back on the small screen since her 2014 OWN docuseries, Lindsay, and prior to that she appeared in the 2012 Lifetime biopic, Liz & Dick.