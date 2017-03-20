This Woman Playing With Wolves Is Adorable

Nothing You See Today Will Be Funnier Than This Small Boy Getting ‘Attacked’ By A Llama

#Animals
03.20.17 2 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

If there’s one thing we can always hold to be true, it’s that small children in false or unnecessary distress — especially at the hands of an animal, costumed character, or inanimate object — are always hilarious. See this video of a dad tricking his daughter into chasing a goose, these kids and their reaction to Elf on the Shelf, or literally any picture of a crying child on Santa’s lap to that effect.

Now, thanks to father Jason Jensen, who clearly sees the value in exploiting his terrified offspring, here is a video taken at the Tennessee Safari Park — which boasts over 80 species of animals that guests can pet and feed, “from antelope to zebra.” Somewhere in the middle of that alphabet lies the llamas, which are clearly accustomed to being fed by tourists. The younger boy sitting in the front seat clearly understands how this works, as he reaches towards the window offering the contents of his bucket to the large animals.

The camera then pans to the source of the hysterical screaming in the backseat of the car, however — in perfect coming timing — to what appears to be an older boy who definitely does not have this whole llama feeding thing down. Yes, mom and dad! “Take the bucket away from him!” Or, you know, don’t, and keep filming, because one day we promise your son will find this almost as hilarious as we do.

(Via Reddit)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Animals
TAGSAnimalschildrenKIDSLLAMASSCREAMING
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP