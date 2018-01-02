YouTube Star Logan Paul Sparked Outrage After Posting Video Of A Suicide Victim In Japan

01.02.18 4 hours ago 10 Comments

Getty Image

YouTube star Logan Paul (formerly Vine star Logan Paul) and the self-professed “next white Will Smith” came under fire for a 15-minute long video he filmed from the base of Mount Fuji in the Aokigahara forest, in which he and his friends come across the body of a suicide victim. The crew were there to film the supposed “haunted” forest but came across the body shortly into filming. The spot is unfortunately a draw for those who want to commit suicide, hence the haunted aspect.

Naturally, Paul and his friends handled the grim discovery with all the grace and respect of someone who was caught on live TV dabbing at the Olympics. When one member of the group remarks off camera that “he doesn’t feel good, Paul joked and laughed, “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?”

Not surprisingly, the video drew wide criticism and Paul was forced to remove the video shortly after posting it on Sunday, but not before it drew millions of views. He later issued an apology via his Twitter feed, addressed “Dear Internet.” “I’m surrounded by good people and I believe I make good decisions,” Paul wrote. “But I’m still a human being. I can be wrong.” He then went on to claim that he posted the video to raise suicide awareness.

Around The Web

TAGSJAPANLogan Paulsuicide

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP