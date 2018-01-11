YouTube Cancels Logan Paul Projects And Nixes His Ad Deal In The Wake Of His ‘Suicide Forest’ Video

#YouTube
01.10.18 3 hours ago 2 Comments

Logan Paul/YouTube

YouTube is taking action against Logan Paul, a day after they said they were looking into “further consequences” on the Suicide Forest video in which Paul showed a dead body hanging from a tree while giggling. The scoop comes from Polygon, who reports that YouTube is removing Paul from Google’s lucrative Preferred Ads program.

In addition, YouTube has canceled his YouTube Red movie The Thinning: New World Order, which was the sequel to his 2016 movie The Thinning. This is what a YouTube rep had to say to Polygon:

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred. Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season 4 of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold.”

It took over a week for YouTube to come to this decision, which garnered a massive amount of pushback from people familiar with the situation who wondered how Paul remained on the platform, relatively scot-free. YouTube had the video showing the suicide victim as number ten on their trending list, and caught flak for even allowing the video to remain on their platform for over 24 hours.

Seeing that there are real consequences for YouTube’s elite is a step in the right direction, but now comes the question of if he should still have a channel at all.

TOPICS#YouTube
TAGSLogan Paulyoutube

