mark-shrayber
Life & Culture Editor
02.17.17 4 Comments

Most days, I spend at least two minutes thinking about how great it would be to win the lottery. I think about it when I’m looking at my bills, or when I’m debating whether to buy a $.99 app, or when I have to do my laundry and I’m all “you know what would be great? If I could just afford to pay someone to take months worth of dirty clothes and magically clean and fold them outside of my view.” I think about how happy I’d be, how much pizza I’d eat, and where I would put the hot tub I would immediately install in the mansion I bought. They’re good daydreams. And you’ve probably had them, too.

But guess what: Apparently winning the lottery sucks.Of course, we’ve known for a while that being a lottery winner isn’t easy. There are relatives who suddenly show up out of nowhere to demand you pay for surgeries, bad investments, and the high tax costs, but one woman says it’s even worse than all that. Appearing on Loose Women ITV, Jane Park, who won approximate $1.6 million four years ago (when she was 17), spoke about how winning the lottery hadn’t actually made her happy. In fact, it made her miserable because even when she became rich, none of her problems went away.

TAGSLAWSUITSLOTTERYmoney
Author Profile Picture
Mark's work has appeared on Jezebel, Cosmopolitan, Vice, The Daily Dot, and SF Weekly. It has never appeared in his high school's literary journal, even though he submitted poems in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.

