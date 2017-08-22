Louise Linton, Steven Mnuchin’s Wife, Belittled A Woman On Instagram For Having Less Money Than Her

#Money #Politics #Donald Trump #Instagram
News & Entertainment Writer
08.22.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

Aside from the occasional Suicide Squad joke, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has successfully avoided the media spotlight always trained on his presidential boss. Even when Donald Trump delivered a bewilderingly brash press conference a few days after the violence in Charlottesville, Virgina — during which he seemingly defended white supremacists — Mnuchin cited his Jewish heritage while defending the president’s comments. Yet he still managed to avoid the general ire, thanks largely to Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s exit from the White House. Unfortunately, Mnuhcin’s wife, Louise Linton, has found the spotlight again.

According to the New York Times, Linton accompanied her husband during a day trip to Kentucky in a military jet covered with official government markings not unlike those splashed across Air Force One. “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky!” she wrote. After praising the region for its people and countryside, however, Linton’s post dumped a litany of brand hashtags that included #rolandmouret, #hermesscarf, #tomford and #valentino. She also tagged the brands’ accounts in the image itself.

Aside from the questionable use of government property and administrative duties as a backdrop for advertising, what drew the most attention was Linton’s decision to respond specifically to a comment left by Jenni Miller of Portland, Oregon. Described as a “mother of three” and a registered Democrat by the Times, Miller wrote, “Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable.” Evidently the actress was displeased with the concise comment, because she responded with a vitriolic paragraph in which she wrote, “You’re adorably out of touch”:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Politics#Donald Trump#Instagram
TAGSdonald trumpinstagramLouise LintonmoneyPoliticsSteven Mnuchin

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP