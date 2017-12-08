The Reviews For The MAGA Christmas Ornament Are High Key Hilarious

#Christmas
12.08.17 47 mins ago

Getty Image

In a move scary enough to make me think they switched up Christmas with Halloween, someone had the bright idea to turn those red hats that say “Make America Great Again” into Christmas tree ornaments. Proponents of this slogan used it to support T**** on his campaign trail, and inexplicably kept wearing them when he bragged about sexual harassment, refused to show disdain for white supremacists, and ate steak well done.

Apparently, many people are disgusted with the slogan and are ready to wage a WAR ON CHRISTMAS by writing snarky, petty, sarcastic, HI-LARIOUS reviews on Amazon.

Amazon

Even the positive reviews were snarky, in nature, and very critical of the current regime, er, Presidency.

The ornaments are made of brass and finished in 14 karat gold. They cost almost $100 each, and are thus perfect for the 1% (one person suggests buying enough for your whole tree).

If anything, this shows how the 45 supporters think, though they missed an excellent chance to make one in the shape of a snowflake.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSChristmasMAGAmake america great againtrumpWar On Christmas
Instagram

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP