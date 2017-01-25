JK Rowling Reveals Why The Dursleys Hated Harry Potter

Take Your Mind Off Life With A Makeup Artist Transforming Herself Into An Incredible ‘Harry Potter’ Mural

01.24.17 1 hour ago


@georginaryland/Instagram

It’s been a rough time for much of the country due to recent political developments, which you may or may not have strong feelings about, but there’s something about beautiful art of any kind that allows people to relax and unwind even in the most stressful moments. That’s certainly what Georgina Ryland’s body art has the capability to accomplish, and her latest work is absolutely stunning. In recent Instagrams, Ryland showed off a detailed mural of Hogwarts Castle from Harry Potter that she painted on her décolletage.

⚡️ hogwarts ⚡️ . Thank you everyone for your unbelievably kind words on this paint – it means a lot and I've read every single one of them ❤️ if you missed it, check out the timelapse for clicking the link in the bio ☺️ Featuring: ⚡️ @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints in Black, White, Teal, Yellow and Orange ⚡️ @inglot_australia 110R, 63, 351, 300 Freedom Eyeshadows, HD Foundation, Sparkling Dust 7 ⚡️ @sugarpill Tako, Bulletproof, Mochi, Flamepoint, Buttercupcake ⚡️ @katvondbeauty Lock It Powder Foundation L45, Shade and Light Palette, Trooper Tattoo Liner, Lolita Liquid Lipstick, Monarch Palette Hair is @gooddyeyoung and earrings from a pop up store ✨ #georginaryland #harrypotter #hogwarts

A photo posted by Georgina Ryland (@georginaryland) on

Hogwarts at night was the subject of some of the most beautiful shots of the Harry Potter films, so choosing this tableau to paint was a great choice by Georgina, and boy did she deliver on the promise of the idea. Even more impressive is the time lapse of the painting that she posted on YouTube.

Subscribe to UPROXX


Harry Potter isn’t the only beloved pop culture subject that Georgina paints on her body though, as she used makeup to create an intricately painted Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon on her eyelids at the peak of the Pokemon Go craze over the summer.

She has also posted some larger anime and Great Gatsby-inspired art deco designs that are just as impressive as her Hogwarts work.

You can see all of Georgina’s makeup creations on her Instagram account and continued to be amazed for a long time to come.

(via The Daily Dot)

TAGSHARRY POTTERHogwartsmakeup artist

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP