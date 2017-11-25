Getty Image

After a video surfaced earlier this week of 19-year-old Malia Obama doing what appeared to be blowing smoke rings in a bathroom, many are rushing to the Harvard freshman’s defense. TMZ also published photos earlier in the week of Malia kissing another student at a tailgate party — you know, all perfectly normal college freshman behavior. The outlet also captured a photo of Malia holding what appeared to be a cigarette, admonishing her in that her mother “famously disapproved” of her father smoking.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who is more than familiar with having her life scrutinized with some of the abuse she put up with during the eight years of her father’s presidency, tweeted on Friday that Malia’s “private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait.”

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

Likewise, even Donald Trump’s eldest daughter also tweeted words of support for Malia. “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers,” Ivanka Trump wrote. “She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Others also tweeted their support for Malia, some noting that her biggest problem is that she needs better friends who won’t film her and post it on the internet every time she does something “scandalous.”