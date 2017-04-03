Model Iskra Lawerence Had The Best Response To Being Called Fat

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch “Mama” June Shannon, who became a reality show sensation thanks in part to her family ingesting unhealthy quantities of “sketti,” showed off her dramatic weight loss during a recent episode of her WEtv spinoff, From Not to Hot. The 37-year-old lost nearly 300 pounds, going from a size 24 to a size 4, after hiring a personal trainer and undergoing multiple surgeries, including a self-proclaimed “boob job.”

“I’ve worked my ass off, working out getting healthy,” a confident Mama June said during the episode. “Now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.” She added, “It makes me feel really good to show other people this is what I’ve always thought of myself and that my inside hadn’t changed, like my giving and outgoing and loving personality that was there when I was there. It’s just a little bit more out there.”

Mama June lost so much weight, in fact, that according to her trainer Kenya Crooks, her daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, didn’t “even recognize her.” He continued, “The Biggest Loser won’t have anything on this, The Swan won’t have anything on this — when I tell you this is the greatest transformation of all time, get ready.”

