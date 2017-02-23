Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mama June Shannon, the matriarch of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo family is starring in a new WEtv series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, premiering Friday, February 24 that will document her year-long weight loss journey. Shannon’s transformation has been kept tightly under wraps since the series began filming, however in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight her daughters Alana (Honey Boo Boo) and Lauryn (Pumpkin) reveal that their mother has lost a whopping 460 pounds.

Apparently the woman once dubbed the “human thumb” by Joel McHale is now down to a size four!

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” Pumpkin tells ET’s Jennifer Peros, referring to the procedure that makes a patient’s stomach smaller. “And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

Pumpkin added that she also “got her boobies done” and that they’re now “from a 44 long to 36 up” whatever fresh hell that means. Unfortunately we’ll have to wait until the series airs to see the “after,” but a teaser for the series (below) compares June’s unlikely transformation to the Cubs winning the World Series and a reality star being elected president.