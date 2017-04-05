Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mama June Shannon of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fame recently shocked the world when she unveiled her dramatic weight loss transformation for her oh-so cleverly-titled WEtv reality series, From Not to Hot. The 37-year-old mother of four claims to have gone from a size 24 to a size four after incredibly losing 300 pounds in less than a year. (Although a personal trainer and $50,000 in cosmetic surgeries didn’t hurt, either.)

As for the reason for this sudden lifestyle change, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon points to her ex-partner, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson (father to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson) as the inspiration for her weight loss. Thompson and Shannon split up in September of 2014 amid cheating rumors, and he recently remarried as cameras filmed for the show.

“I wanted to also show Sugar Bear, you know what I’m saying, he really made me feel like shit,” she said. “First was like Sugar Bear, you know what I mean, I wanted to show him, like, I am actually worth it.” She went on to say that the first time she actually saw her ex since losing 300 pounds was at his wedding, which she said was “awkward” for pretty obvious reasons.

“He told me I wasn’t worth anything, and I felt like losing the weight, it made me empowered, honestly,” she elaborated.